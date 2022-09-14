Royal Bank of Canada Increases Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Enerflex Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $5.41 on Monday. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

