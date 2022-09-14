Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
CLNFF opened at $46.65 on Monday. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04.
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.
