Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

CPLFF stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $19.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.