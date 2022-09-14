Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:RMT opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 126.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 37.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

