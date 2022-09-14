RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $63.04 million and $9,496.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $20,118.93 or 0.99975251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,134 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. The Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is the token used to pay for the execution of transactions in RSK. You can convert BTC into RBTC by sending BTC through the Powpeg (both in Testnet and Mainnet), or by using the faucet in Testnet, or exchanges in Mainnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

