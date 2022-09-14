RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) versus Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Head-To-Head Review

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and Symbolic Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON 1.28% 3.21% 1.27% Symbolic Logic N/A -14.86% -13.23%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 4 0 3.00 Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for RumbleON and Symbolic Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

RumbleON currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.57%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and Symbolic Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $934.73 million 0.39 -$9.73 million ($0.45) -50.38 Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.70 $17.44 million $0.06 25.00

Symbolic Logic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Symbolic Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbolic Logic has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RumbleON beats Symbolic Logic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Symbolic Logic

(Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.