SAFE DEAL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38,275.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $38,275.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00094124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00068802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00031934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007746 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL (SFD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,138,029 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,887 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.