Safe Haven Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $297,333.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 133% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.01149939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00820399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven’s launch date was December 17th, 2017. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

