Safe Price Tops $10.12 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Safe has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.12 or 0.00049969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $210.81 million and $126,726.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00137568 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00266449 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005314 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

