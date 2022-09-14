SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $756,766.52 and approximately $114,912.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00589381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00258799 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010402 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

