SafeCoin Trading 20.9% Lower This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0984 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $653.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

