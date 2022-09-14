Safemars (SAFEMARS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Safemars has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Safemars has a market cap of $5.05 million and $10,849.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safemars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Safemars

Safemars was first traded on March 14th, 2021. Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 coins. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians. The official website for Safemars is www.safemarscrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Safemars

According to CryptoCompare, “SAFEMARS is programmed to reward holders while increasing in both liquidity and value. It applies 4% tax on transactions and 2% goes to holders while 2% is auto-locked to liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safemars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safemars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safemars using one of the exchanges listed above.

