SafePal (SFP) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.67 Million

SafePal (SFP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. SafePal has a market cap of $39.93 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00029985 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal. SafePal’s official website is www.safepal.io.

SafePal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

