Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of Safran stock opened at €104.02 ($106.14) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($94.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €101.62.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

