SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0481

SALT (SALT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $34,524.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,174.69 or 0.99996763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,210.08 or 1.00172194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057005 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

