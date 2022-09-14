Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.70 ($29.29) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Salzgitter Price Performance

Shares of SZG opened at €25.74 ($26.27) on Monday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a 1 year high of €48.76 ($49.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.14 and a 200-day moving average of €32.45.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

