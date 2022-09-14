Sanders Capital LLC Acquires 298,323 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,323 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 5.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 3.30% of HCA Healthcare worth $2,652,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $212.04 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.