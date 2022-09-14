Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.66 Billion Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 3.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 1.01% of Medtronic worth $1,660,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $132.58.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

