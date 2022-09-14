Sanders Capital LLC Has $54.15 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.08% of General Motors worth $54,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

