Sanders Capital LLC Sells 16,710 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Johnson & Johnson worth $705,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.27. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $424.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

