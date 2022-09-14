Sanders Capital LLC Sells 87,980 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,951,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,980 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.2% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.96% of Citigroup worth $1,102,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

