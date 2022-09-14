Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,354.00

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Sanshu Inu has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Sanshu Inu has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $13,354.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sanshu Inu Profile

Sanshu Inu’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Sanshu Inu is sanshuinu.finance. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU’s deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanshu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sanshu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

