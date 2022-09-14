Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 421,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,455.5 days.

SISXF stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Savaria has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

