Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,726 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Clorox Trading Down 2.7 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.