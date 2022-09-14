Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

