Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.70

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on SHNWF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,040 ($36.73) to GBX 3,050 ($36.85) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,180 ($38.42) to GBX 2,970 ($35.89) in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Schroders Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75.
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
