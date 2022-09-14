Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cowa LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHY opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $26.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67.

