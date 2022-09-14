Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 6.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,952 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,088,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,337,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63.

