Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $8.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.45. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAIC. Cowen increased their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $93.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

