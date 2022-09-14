ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.85 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $18,252.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001112 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004314 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,232,159 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

