Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $240,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

