Seedify.fund (SFUND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.45 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00011828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $85.45 million and $3.78 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.00945006 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016085 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,765,942 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund. The official website for Seedify.fund is seedify.fund.

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund is a seed fund & decentralized incubator, empowering the next innovations of the blockchain ecosystem, through community-driven governance, feedback, and involvement mechanisms.Any entrepreneur/innovator can submit their projects to Seedify.fund DAO project proposals, get voted by the community, and get their seed fund as well as enter our incubation program.At Seedify.fund, stakers and our community members who involve in the success of the projects that get their seed fund and incubated through community votings, receive reward tokens from selected projects, creating a DeFi seed fund mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

