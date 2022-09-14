SelfKey Market Capitalization Reaches $25.54 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $25.54 million and $8.79 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,201.55 or 0.99997703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.53 or 1.00022361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00060899 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00064911 BTC.

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey (KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.