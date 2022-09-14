Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $361.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

