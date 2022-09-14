Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.99 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $29.99 million and $1.20 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,946.08 or 0.99996810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 0.99990124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057524 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00066149 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. Telegram | Facebook | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.