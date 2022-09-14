Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Up 7.6%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $6.94. 29,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 947,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCRB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $836.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.48% and a negative return on equity of 100.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional bought 8,738,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $27,525,465.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,875,711 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,489.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,802.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 238,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 225,775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

