ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $452.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

