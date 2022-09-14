Shardus (ULT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.20 Million

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Shardus has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $29,093.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shardus has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005715 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00224889 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1,704.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About Shardus
ULT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Shardus Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.