Shardus (ULT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.20 Million

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Shardus has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $29,093.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shardus has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shardus alerts:

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00224889 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1,704.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Shardus

ULT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shardus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.