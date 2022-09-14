Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAWLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shawcor Stock Up 1.6 %

SAWLF opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

