SHIELD Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $72,598.42 and approximately $16.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

