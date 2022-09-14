Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Stock Holdings Increased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.92.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

