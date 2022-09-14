Shires Income Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shires Income Stock Down 0.6 %

SHRS opened at GBX 257 ($3.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Shires Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.37 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291 ($3.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.53. The stock has a market cap of £79.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.21.

Shires Income

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

