Shires Income Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shires Income Stock Down 0.6 %
SHRS opened at GBX 257 ($3.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Shires Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.37 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291 ($3.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.53. The stock has a market cap of £79.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.21.
About Shires Income
See Also
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.