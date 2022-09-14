Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,088,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,401,332 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $2,087,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

