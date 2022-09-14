Shopping Price Hits $0.0989 on Top Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $0.0989 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded 97.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $98,172.70 and approximately $18,176.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.31 or 0.01005621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00832428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021038 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 992,230 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Shopping Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

