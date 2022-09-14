Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Epwin Group Stock Down 0.7 %

EPWN opened at GBX 73 ($0.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. Epwin Group has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The company has a market capitalization of £105.79 million and a PE ratio of 811.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.44.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

