Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for XP Factory (LON:XPF)

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

XP Factory Stock Up 3.6 %

XPF stock opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.81 million and a P/E ratio of -16.06. XP Factory has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40).

About XP Factory

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

