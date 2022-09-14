Short Interest in Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Declines By 64.0%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Acerinox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

