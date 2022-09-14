Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Rises By 425.0%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

