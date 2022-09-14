Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Rises By 425.0%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Alvopetro Energy Price Performance
Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.
About Alvopetro Energy
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.