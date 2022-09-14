Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Grows By 285.0%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 285.0% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
