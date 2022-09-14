Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Decreases By 72.1%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arkema Price Performance

ARKAY stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Arkema has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $152.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.29.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arkema Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on ARKAY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

