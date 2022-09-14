Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Decreases By 72.1%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ARKAY stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Arkema has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $152.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.29.
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
